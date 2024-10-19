Iran FM holds talks with his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul

The talks were held on the sidelines of the meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform in Istanbul on Saturday.

During the discussions, the two sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments, particularly the Israeli regime’s crimes and aggressions against the people in Gaza and Lebanon.

In Istanbul, Araghchi also met with his Armenian counterpart, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and participating foreign ministers in the conference on Friday. Prior to his visit to Turkey, Araghchi traveled to Jordan and Egypt and held talks with senior officials of Arab countries on the latest regional developments, particularly the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The third meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform was held in Istanbul on October 18, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia, and Russia, except Georgia. The main aim behind the formation of this regional group is to resolve regional problems with the involvement of regional countries, without the interference of extra-regional and Western states.

