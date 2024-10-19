Erdogan views Iran-Turkiye partnership key to stopping Israeli crimes

In a meeting on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Ankara, Erdogan said that Iran and Turkey are two important countries of the region that can cooperate to force a stop to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

During the meeting with Araghchi, President Erdogan emphasized Turkiye's determination to deepen the cooperation between the two countries and expressed his support for the development of relations in all fields, especially the economic and trade relations between the two countries and the removal of some obstacles.

While conveying his greetings to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, President Erdogan also considered serious and close cooperation between Iran and Turkiye as two important countries in the region to bring to a halt the crimes of the Israeli regime.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the Iranian foreign minister and the Turkish president had stressed in their meeting on efforts to end carnage and destruction in Gaza and Lebanon.

"In their today's meeting, President Erdogan and FM Araghchi discussed #Iran-#Turkiye bilateral relations and regional issues," Baghaei wrote on his X account on Friday.

"As two key actors in region and Islamic world, Iran and Turkiye share seriousness of the threat posed by Israeli regime's aggression and atrocities to peace & security of region and the need for urgent collective action to stop carnage and destruction in Gaza & Lebanon," he added.

Araghchi who was attending the Caucasus Regional Cooperation Mechanism meeting in Istanbul met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Araghchi had already traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt in line with the regional consultations and diplomatic movements of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon and efforts to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime.

