Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on northern occupied Palestine

In a statement on Saturday morning, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that in response to the killings committed by the usurping regime against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, resistance fighters attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied territories.

It also vowed to continue its operations to crush the enemy’s fortifications with an increasing trend.

Meanwhile, the Zionist army in a statement admitted to the penetration of a drone into the occupied Golan.

According to the statement, the drone was launched from Syria and hit an area in the north of the occupied Golan.

