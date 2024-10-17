5 Zionist soldiers killed, 24 others wounded on Lebanese front

Voice Quds radio citing the Zionist army reported that five soldiers of the regime were killed during the conflict with Hezbollah fighters in the north of the occupied territories near the border with Lebanon.

Also, the "Zayf" medical center of the Zionist regime, located in the city of "Safed" in the north of the occupied territories, announced that it accepted 24 wounded soldiers of this regime as a result of the conflict with the Islamic resistance forces of Lebanon since yesterday evening.

