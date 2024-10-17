Russia warns Israel against attacking Iran's nuclear sites

Ryabkov warned the Zionist regime not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities because the consequences of such a move would be catastrophic, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

“We have repeatedly warned and continue to warn, to caution (Israel) against even hypothetically considering the possibility of a strike on (Iranian) nuclear facilities and nuclear infrastructure,” Ryabkov added.

He further noted, “This would be a catastrophic development and a complete negation of all existing principles in the area of ​​ensuring nuclear safety".

Ryabkov told reporters that Russia is in constant contact with Iran, regardless of tensions in the Middle East.

3266**2050