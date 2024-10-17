Russia warns Israel against attacking Iran's nuclear sites

Ryabkov warned the Zionist regime not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities because the consequences of such a move would be catastrophic, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.
“We have repeatedly warned and continue to warn, to caution (Israel) against even hypothetically considering the possibility of a strike on (Iranian) nuclear facilities and nuclear infrastructure,” Ryabkov added.
He further noted, “This would be a catastrophic development and a complete negation of all existing principles in the area of ensuring nuclear safety".
Ryabkov told reporters that Russia is in constant contact with Iran, regardless of tensions in the Middle East.
