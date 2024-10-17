Oct 17, 2024, 12:03 PM
Iran FM holds talk with Egyptian counterpart

Cairo, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty have exchanged views on key regional issues and developments.

Araghchi, who arrived in Cairo late on Wednesday, held talks with Abdelatty the same day.

During his visit to Egypt, Araghchi will discuss regional developments with top Egyptian officials. Cairo marks the eighth destination of his regional tour, which has already taken him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman over the past week.

Araghchi has intensified diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing attacks by the Israeli regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

