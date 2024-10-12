Iran FM to visit Egypt in coming days: Report

The New Arab website said in an Arabic language report that Araghchi will leave for Cairo on an official visit in the coming days and will consult with Egyptian officials about common issues and the latest regional developments.

It added that the visit is expected to strengthen ties between Iran and Egypt and comes at a sensitive time in the region.

Accordingly, Araghchi is scheduled to meet and hold talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Director of the General Intelligence Directorate of Egypt Abbas Kamel, and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The agenda of this visit is to discuss the latest developments in the Red Sea region and Yemen, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the aggression of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, as well as consultation on ways to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to The New Arab website, Araghchi is supposed to convey the message of Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, regarding the steps to de-escalate tensions in the region to the Egyptian officials.

In a phone conversation on Monday, Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed regional tensions, especially the situations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

