Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 17

--Jordan says will not allow anyone to ‘violate’ own airspace

Jordan said it will not allow any party to the conflict in the region to violate its airspace and threaten its citizens’ security amid fears of Israel’s retaliation against a recent Iranian missile attack on the occupied territories.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Jordan on Wednesday as part of a diplomatic push to end Israeli crimes in the region, which has also taken him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman.

During his stop in Jordan, Iran’s top diplomat held separate talks with his counterpart Ayman al-Safadi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Jordan’s King told the Iranian foreign minister that Jordan will not be a battleground for regional conflicts.

--Pezeshkian urges Muslims to ‘act as one’ against Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said increased pressure on the supporters of the Israeli regime can stop its “killing machine.”

In a phone conversation with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Wednesday, Pezeshkian thanked Muscat for its stance on Israeli violations in Gaza and Lebanon, urging “greater unity” among Muslim countries, Press TV reported.

“If Muslim countries act as one, the Zionist regime will not dare commit violations so easily, nor will the US and Western countries be able to support it,” he said.

--Iran to Israel: ‘Don’t play with lion’s tail’

Iran’s government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani warned Israel not to play with the “lion’s tail,” stressing that Iran is serious about defending itself and does not joke about such matters.

Referring to the Iranian foreign minister’s visits to regional countries, Mohajerani said the trip aims to establish peace in the region which is in danger of a wider war after Israel’s military offensive on Lebanon late last month.

Her remarks came amid Israel’s threats of military action against Iran’s recent missile attack on the regime’s military sites, which the Islamic Republic carried out in response to the assassination of the leaders and top commanders of resistance movements in the region.

--Araghchi: Communication Channels With U.S. Open

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said here Wednesday the channels of communication between Iran and the United States remain open despite the current situation in the region.

Araghchi said the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington are important for clarifying misunderstandings and preventing potential miscalculations.

“Our communication channels with the Americans have always existed and continue to do so,” he said.

--Turkiye, Iran Discuss Tapping Common Cultural Capacity

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi said Wednesday Iran and Turkiye have a lot of common cultural capacity, adding the two countries should benefit from this potential.

In a phone conversation with head of the Turkish Republic’s Communications Department Fakhruddin Alton, Salehi said the two countries must strengthen their cooperation and try to extend it in the direction of the interests of the two nations.

--Iranian Defense Minister: THAAD not anything new

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday dismissed the U.S. deployment of the THAAD missile system in the Israeli-occupied territories as “psychological warfare”.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session here, Nasirzadeh said, “THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile system. It is not anything new.”

“We consider such measures by the enemy in line with a psychological war. There is no specific problem,” he added.

--Pezeshkian urges Muslims to ‘act as one’ against Israel in call with Omani Sultan

During a phone conversation with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored the need for increased pressure on Israel’s supporters to curb its aggression.

He expressed appreciation for Oman’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for greater unity among Muslim nations in addressing these issues.

--IRGC vows continued support for Palestinians on ann. of Israel’s strike of Al-Ahli Arab hospital

Marking the one-year anniversary of the bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Palestinians in their struggle against the Israeli regime.

“It is difficult to recall this heinous crime which killed hundreds of innocent Palestinian civilians,” the IRGC said in a statement published on Wednesday.

“The inaction of the international community back then, allowed the regime to continue such crimes and strike countless more medical facilities in Gaza and Lebanon [in the following months].”

--Iran determined to boost trade, energy co-op with Azerbaijan

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, in a meeting with the visiting Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, called for the formation of a joint working group to pursue and accelerate bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of energy.

During the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Paknejad said the two countries have a lot of cultural, historical, and national similarities, which will help bring the two nations closer to each other.

