Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 16

** IRANDAILY

-- Iran posts highest output surge in OPEC amid crude devaluation

Iran took the lead among OPEC member states with the largest increase in oil production in September, posting a modest uptick of 0.6% last month, the oil cartel’s monthly report showed.

The latest report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Iran churned out 3.316 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in September, which works out at 21,000 barrels more than in August.

-- Renewables can help ease electricity shortfall: Iranian MP

Renewable energy sources can play a crucial role in bridging the gap in Iran’s electricity supply, a senior lawmaker told Iran Daily on Tuesday.

Chairman of Parliament’s Energy Committee Mousa Ahmadi said the legislative chamber had a “keen eye” on green energy production.

“Parliament is trying to boost the share of renewables in the country’s power mix to ease the mismatch between electricity supply and demand, which has led to power outages in recent years,” Ahmadi added.

-- Revolutionizing Iran’s trade in ‘red gold’

Iran produces over 90% of the world’s supply of saffron, the most expensive spice sometimes called “red gold” because of its vibrant hue and high value.

Currently, saffron is cultivated in more than 27 provinces over 123,000 hectares of land, producing 450-470 tons of the strategic commodity per year, Press TV wrote on Tuesday.

It is a medicinal and spice plant known to Iranians more than 4,000 years ago. The word saffron was originally called ‘zarparan’ consisting of the two Persian words of zar meaning gold and paran meaning flower blossoms referring to purple crocuses of the plant.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Lebanon, Iran Officials Discuss Ways to Send Humanitarian Aid

The special aide to Iran’s foreign minister on West Asia affairs, Muhammadreza Sheibani, and Lebanese Minister of Health Firas Abiad have discussed ways to remove obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Sheibani and Abiad discussed the current humanitarian situation of Lebanese refugees and the assistance provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Lebanese people.

-- Russia, Iran Finalize Production of ‘Diamond of the Persian Heart’

The contract for the “Diamond of the Persian Heart”, jointly produced by Iran and Russia, has been finalized, marking a significant step in cinematic collaboration between the two countries. The agreement was signed during a film production entrepreneurship committee meeting held in Moscow, iFilm reported.

The meeting featured Iranian producer Seyyed Saber Emami and Russian producer Georgy Zhitkov, who confirmed the conclusion of the deal for the movie to be directed by Saeed Keshavarz.

-- ‘Divan of Hafez’ Returns to Bosnia After Repair in Iran

The most exquisite manuscript copy of Divan of Hafez, the magnum opus of the renowned poet, has been repaired in Iran and returned to Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of the National Day of Hafez which fell on Oct. 11 this year.

The 400-year-old manuscript is kept in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was returned back to the European country after being restored in Iran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- “The Glory of Cinema” masterclass to host 4 well-known Iranian, Turkish filmmakers, actors

The first edition of the masterclass “The Glory of Cinema,” with four distinguished instructors, will take place on October 20 and 21 at the Azadi Hotel in Tehran. Organized by the Iranian film editor and producer Mastaneh Mohajer, the two-day in-person masterclass will hold sessions chaired by acclaimed Turkish filmmaker and Palme d’Or winner Nuri Bilge Ceylan, renowned Iranian writer and director Parviz Shahbazi, independent Turkish filmmaker Selim Evci, and prominent Iranian actor Parsa Pirouzfar, Honaronline reported.

On the first day of the event, Selim Evci will introduce Turkish independent cinema and discuss its characteristics. Then, Parviz Shahbazi will speak about creating atmosphere in cinema. After that, a film by Evci will be screened.

-- Iran’s oil output rises in September despite decline in OPEC production: report

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its latest report, published on Monday, has said Iran produced 3.316 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in September, registering a 21,000-bpd increase compared to the previous month. Based on the OPEC data, the increase in Iran’s oil production comes as the total production by the members of the organization decreased 604,000 bpd in the mentioned month.

As reported, Iran has maintained its place as OPEC’s third-biggest oil producer after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Based on secondary sources, Iran produced 3.295 million bpd of crude oil in August, the report said.

-- National women’s health week being held

National women's health week is being observed from October 15 to 21 across the country. This year, the week is marked under the theme of ‘healthy women, healthy mothers, healthy generations’.

The health ministry has organized different programs aimed at improving women’s health and well-being by promoting health literacy, healthy lifestyle, and prevention of common diseases in women.

6125**4354