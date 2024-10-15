Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 15

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Researchers Design Model for Detecting Cancerous Tissues

Iranian researchers in a joint research with U.S. scholars has designed an artificial intelligence algorithm to detect cancerous tissues.

Sadegh Kazzemi Fard, the manager of the project named as the Sina artificial intelligence model, described the high accuracy of diagnosis as one of the advantages of the method.

“The artificial intelligence algorithm developed by identifying cancer tissue in the early stages enables doctors to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said.

-- RAJA Awards First Railway Infrastructure Contract to Private Investors

CEO of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAJA) Jabbar Ali Zakeri has said that the country has awarded a first contract to private investors for development of its railway infrastructure amid plans to expand the country’s rail freight transport market.

Zakeri put his signature on a final contract that allows the contribution of a private investor to the construction of a new rail link between cities of Kerman and Sirjan in southeast Iran.

-- TPOI: Iran Exports Over $25bn of Non-Oil Goods in Six Months

Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Muhammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi said that $25.8 billion worth of non-oil goods were exported from the country in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

Dehghan Dehnavi said that 70 million tons of goods, valued at $25.8 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and September 21, 2024, showing a 3.4 and 6.5 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Economy, foreign relations take center stage in president’s weekly meeting with Leader

Iranian President Maoud Pezeshkian highlighted his administration’s economic and international priorities and plans during a Monday meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Pezeshkian told reporters that this week’s meeting with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei focused on how the government can take out the sting of Western sanctions.

One of the key focal points of the meeting was the enhancement of relations with neighboring countries. The President outlined plans to improve transit routes, gas networks, and rail connections while also boosting bilateral trade. "Expanding cooperation with China and other nations interested in strategic partnerships with Iran is a priority for our government,” he remarked, adding, "Our cooperation, however, is not limited to just a few neighboring countries; we are engaging in dialogue with various nations worldwide based on the principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency.”

-- Thermal power plants’ output breaks new record in H1

Iran’s thermal power plants generated over 193 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), registering a new record high.

According to Esmail Namazi, the director of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) Production and Technical Office, the electricity generation by the country's thermal power plants increased by two percent in the first half of the current year compared to the same period last year.

-- Most-cited researchers affiliated with medical universities sharply rise

A total of 453 out of 938 Iranian researchers who have been placed among the world's top one percent most-cited researchers are affiliated with medical universities, a significant increase compared to the past two years.

The latest data show that 222 out of 481, and 287 out of 841 Iranian scientists among the top one percent of the highly-cited scientists worldwide were affiliated with medical universities in 2021, and 2022, respectively.

In 2023, Ahmad Fazelzadeh, the head of the Islamic World Science Citation (ISC) Institute, said over 900 Iranian researchers have been placed among the world's top one percent most-cited researchers, which shows a 12 percent increase compared to the previous year.

