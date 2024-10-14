Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 14

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran censures US sanctions on energy sector as ‘ransom’ to Israel

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned on Sunday the new round of US sanctions targeting the country’s oil industry as a “ransom” to the Israeli regime following the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory operation against the occupied territories earlier in the month.

-- Choopan comes second at Mr. Olympia 2024

Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan placed second at the Mr. Olympia 2024 competition. The bodybuilding world crowned a first-time Mr. Olympia champion Saturday in Las Vegas as Samson Dauda bested one of the most unpredictable fields in recent memory to secure

-- Araghchi: Iran not seeking war but ready for war situation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country is not seeking war but is ready for a “war situation” amid Israel’s threats of retaliation for Iran’s recent missile attack on its military sites

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- ‘No Red Lines in Defending Iran’

BAGHDAD (Dispatches) -- Iran’s top diplomat said Sunday there would be “no red lines” in defending the country’s people and interests, but efforts would continue to “contain an all-out war in our region”.

-- Funeral Planned for Gen. Nilforoushan in Iraq and Iran

TEHRAN – Funeral processions have been planned in Iraq and Iran for senior IRGC commander Gen. Abbas Nilforooshan who was martyred along with Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon on Sept. 27.

-- Hezbollah Fights Zionist Troops at ‘Point-Blank Range’

BEIRUT (Dispatches) – Israel faced “point-blank” fighting as Hezbollah forces confronted them in south Lebanon, with the Zionist regime resorting to its air force to expand its bombardment of the country.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- UN mission refutes allegations linking Tehran to Al-Aqsa Storm Operation

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York released statements refuting allegations that connect the Hamas-led Al-Aqsa Storm Operation to the Islamic Republic.

-- Collaboration with criminal Zionist regime must cease immediately: Iranian parliament speaker

The Iranian Parliament speaker stated that all forms of collaboration with the criminal Zionist regime must cease immediately.

-- Immediate halt to Israeli crimes key to regional stability: Iran FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister says an immediate halt to the crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon can be the only thing that saves the West Asian region from a dangerous escalation of conflicts.

7129**4354