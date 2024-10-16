Lebanon's Hezbollah continues attacks on Israeli positions

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that its combatants launched heavy rocket attacks targeting the Israeli settlement of Karmiel, as reported by the Al-Ahd news site.

The Islamic Resistance of Hezbollah continued to defend Lebanese territories and respond to the Israeli aggression by firing a large number of rockets at the Israeli settlement of Karmiel in Central Galilee.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, Hezbollah's rockets directly hit Karmiel, located in Central Galilee.

Reports from Israeli media stated that multiple rockets struck the towns of Karmiel and Majd al-Krum, resulting in four people being wounded.

The Israeli media also reported power outages in several Israeli settlements in Central Galilee due to rockets from Hezbollah hitting the area.

Additionally, alarm sirens were heard at the Ramat David Airbase in the Marj Ibn Amer area in northern occupied Palestine.

The Israeli military has confirmed that 13 soldiers were injured in attacks by Hezbollah in northern occupied territories over the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

The IDF [Israeli regime's army] stated that a total of 4,895 soldiers have been wounded since the beginning of the war, with 727 of them in critical condition and 270 still in the hospital.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

3266**2050