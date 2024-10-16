Turkish official deplores TRT chief's anti-Iran remarks

In a phone conversation with the Iranian minister of culture and Islamic guidance, Abbas Salehi, Alton expressed regret over the anti-Iranian remarks made by a senior Turkish government media official.

Amid the intense confrontation between the Zionist regime and Iran along with its allies, the head of the Turkish state broadcaster (TRT) recently stated, "We will launch the TRT Persian channel by the end of this year. We must disturb Iran; we are obliged to disturb Iran."

In reaction to the recent anti-Iran comments made by the head of the Turkish state broadcaster (TRT), the head of the Turkish Republic’s Communications Department expressed regret over the remarks, emphasizing, “The Turkish government's stable approach is to strengthen friendship and enhance relations with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas. Any statement contrary to this does not reflect the thinking and approach of the Turkish president and government”.

He added, “We attach great importance to the privileged political and cultural relations with the friendly and neighboring country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we hope that by naming next year (2025) as the cultural year of Iran and Turkiye, we will be able to undertake valuable joint projects based on common goals.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian minister of culture and Islamic guidance has said that Iran and Turkiye have a lot of common cultural capacity and the two countries should benefit from this potential.

Salehi said that the two countries must strengthen their cooperation and try to extend it in the direction of the interests of the two nations.

He hastened to add that in this regard, the statements and positions of the official authorities are of double importance.

The developments in the region and the intensification of the crimes of the Zionist regime have made the closeness and unity between the Muslim nations more necessary than ever before, he said.

In this situation, it is necessary to avoid any divisive actions or words, Salehi said.

