Qatar won't allow use of soil, sky to attack regional countries: PM

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, according to Al Jazeera network, did not name any country but earlier, Qatar along with Kuwait declared their opposition to any US use of the soil or airspace of these Persian Gulf countries against Iran.

Meanwhile, the Qatari minister also denounced the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon and said that Doha stands firm in its belief that the war on Gaza will end and the spilling the innocent blood will be prevented.

Qatar's priority in Lebanon is to stop the war and we have had extensive contacts with Lebanese politicians in this regard, he said, adding that the Zionist regime obstructing the way to end the war.

Qatar has emphasized their neutrality and desire to avoid any conflict in the region.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, also accused Israel of deliberately expanding its military actions in the West Bank and Lebanon during his annual address to the Shura Council on Tuesday.

The Emir referred to his recent meeting with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and said that Iran does not seek war but it will give crushing response to any Israeli provocations.

American military aircraft are stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base and Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, as well as Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which is the largest American air base in West Asia.

