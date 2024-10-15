Iran summons Hungarian ambassador over EU sanctions

Giola Peto was summoned to the Foreign Ministry headquarters on Tuesday and was notified of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong protest to EU’s October 14 announcement of sanctions on Iranian entities and individuals.

Related authorities in the Ministry told the Hungarian ambassador that EU’s decision to resort to illegal methods like imposing sanctions on Iran is totally unacceptable and will lead to nowhere.

Peto was notified that defense cooperation between Iran and other states is completely legal and is in line with the country’s efforts to protect its interests and security.

The EU announced on Monday that it had imposed sanctions on three Iranian airlines, four companies and seven individuals over alleged supply of Iranian-made missiles and drones to Russia during the Ukraine war.

