Hezbollah carries out 5 new operations against Zionist regime

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon announced that in order to support the resistant nation of Palestine and helping its brave and honorable resistance, in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to Israeli attacks on cities, villages, and civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted “al-Baghdadi” military base.

They also conducted two missile attacks on the Zionist soldiers in Al-Marj base, a missile attack on Khale Verde near the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine and an attack on enemy positions in Sadhana in occupied Shebaa Farms on Tuesday.

According to al-Mayadeen, alarms have sounded in large areas of northern occupied Palestine.

On September 23, the army of the Israeli regime started massive ongoing attacks across southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the aggressions have claimed the lives of hundreds of people and injured thousands of others. Five days later, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah after massive Israeli attacks in southern Beirut. To retaliate, Hezbollah carried out many operations against the Israeli bases and settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, sources reported that two ballistic missiles were fired at Haifa by the Lebanese Islamic Resistance.

9376**9417