Lebanon fires ballistic missiles atTel Aviv, Haifa: Local media

Zionist media reported on Monday that the ballistic missiles, that crossed Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied territories for the first time, sent two million Zionist settlers into bomb shelters.

The reports also said that sirens could be heard in Haifa, with big explosions in southern parts of the city.

A naval base has been reportedly the target of the attacks.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV also reported that two ballistic missiles were fired from Lebanon for the first time into the occupied territories.

