Italian troops won’t leave UNIFIL despite Israeli attacks: Tajani

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report, citing the Italian ANSA website, Tajani in a statement said that it is the responsibility of the United Nations to make the final decision on the withdrawal of the peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon from their bases.

We have already announced, but we repeat again that the attack on UNIFIL forces in Lebanon is unacceptable, he said referring to the Zionist regime’s attacks on the positions of peacekeepers that left five of them injured.

He stated that we will not run away from Lebanon and emphasized: Italian troops in UNIFIL will not leave their positions despite the attacks.

Tajani further pointed out that the Italian soldiers have always fulfilled their duty assigned to them.

The United Nations announced on Saturday that two Sri Lankan soldiers and another Indonesian peacekeeper were also injured after two Indonesian soldiers were injured in Thursday's shelling by Israeli tanks at the watch tower at Al Naqura base and continued attacks on Friday.

4399