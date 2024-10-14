Iran calls to increase electricity transit with neighboring countries

We have many plans on the agenda to continue and strengthen the cooperation between Tehran and Baku, Aliabadi said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Tehran on Monday.

He said that the electrical connection between Iran and Azerbaijan is now established and it is hoped that this will increase further by the next summer.

He also referred to successful joint efforts in building Khoda Afarin Dam and said Iran has a detailed plan in progress regarding the Qiz Qalasi and Ordubad dams.

The Iranian minister also stressed the need for the electricity transit negotiations between Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, saying negotiations have already been held with Russia in this regard and will be follow up in the next meeting.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of Iran and Azerbaijan, for his part, hailed extensive relations between the two countries and enumerated cooperation in different areas, including water and electricity such as Khoda Afarin and Qiz Qalasi projects.

Referring to the exchange of views in the joint meeting with Iran’s Minister of Energy for boosting cooperation, Mustafayev said the two countries are going very well in the construction of joint power plants.

The Azeri deputy premier also pointed to a celebration of 50 years of cooperation with Iran in the field of water that was held in Baku about three years ago.

