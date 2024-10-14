Baqaei: Killing of Jabalia camp is war crime

"The occupation regime's new crime this Monday morning, which took place with the killing of hungry and innocent people who were standing in line for food in the Jabalia refugee camp, is another demonstration of the Israeli regime's hypocrisy," Baqaei Hamaneh wrote on his X account.

"This killing is certainly a war crime, but it is a crime that is part of the continuous 12-month genocide in Gaza. The supporters and apologists of the occupying regime, who have guaranteed the regime's impunity, must be held accountable as accomplices and accomplices of this regime," he added.

