Iranian vocalist, composer Aminollah Rashidi dies at 99

Born on April 24, 1925, in Ravand town in Isfahan province, Rashidi became familiar with Radif in Iranian music by listening to gramophone records and the works of Iranian singers.

He composed and sang in Radio Iran from 1948 until 1956. During that time, he composed more than 120 songs.

Jaan-e-Jahan, Afsaneh (Legend), Gol Afshan, Jelveye Eshgh, and Ashke Sepideh (Dawn Tears) are among the famous works of this veteran artist.

His daughter, Afsaneh Rashidi, said that the body of the veteran vocalist will be donated to the University of Medical Sciences for research.

In this regard, no funeral procession will be held for him.

