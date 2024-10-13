Hezbollah hits Israeli military camp with drones, says ready to defend Lebanon

Hezbollah issued its statement on Sunday night hours after it launched drones on a training camp of the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa.

The movement said that the attack was conducted in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

The attack was part of Khaibar operations, and was carried out in response to Israeli crimes particularly in the neighborhoods of Deir El-Nourieh and Al-Bustan in the capital Beirut and other Lebanese regions, Hezbollah further said in its statement.

“The Islamic Resistance remains prepared and is ready to defend the oppressed Lebanese nation and will never shirk its duty to respond to the enemy’s crimes”, the movement stressed.

At least four Israeli soldiers were killed and 110 others wounded in Hezbollah’s drone attack on the Golani Brigade. Some of the wounded soldiers are said to be in critical condition.

Israeli Army Radio, citing a military official, described the attack as the deadliest against Israeli soldiers since the onset of the war between the regime and Hezbollah.

4194