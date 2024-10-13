IRGC announces details of the funeral ceremonies for Martyr Nilforoushan

An IRGC statement on Sunday said that funerals for Martyr Nilforoushan will be held on Monday, October 23, in Najaf, Karbala and Mashhad.

The statement said another funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 24, at Imam Hossein (AS) square in the Iranian capital of Tehran before the body of Martyr Nilforoushan is sent to his hometown of Isfahan for a burial planned for Thursday October 26.

The Zionist regime’s warplanes used 2,000-pound American bunker buster bombs to target residential areas of Hare Harik neighborhood in the suburbs of Beirut on September 27.

Secretary General of Hezbollah of Lebanon Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Nilforoushan were among those martyred in the attack.

