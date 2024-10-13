Oct 13, 2024, 11:48 AM
IRGC announces details of the funeral ceremonies for Martyr Nilforoushan

Tehran, IRNA – Funeral ceremonies for senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Major General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was assassinated in an Israeli regime airstrike in Lebanon in late September, will be held next week in the cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq and in the Iranian cities of Mashhad and Tehran.

An IRGC statement on Sunday said that funerals for Martyr Nilforoushan will be held on Monday, October 23, in Najaf, Karbala and Mashhad.

The statement said another funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 24, at Imam Hossein (AS) square in the Iranian capital of Tehran before the body of Martyr Nilforoushan is sent to his hometown of Isfahan for a burial planned for Thursday October 26. 

The Zionist regime’s warplanes used 2,000-pound American bunker buster bombs to target residential areas of Hare Harik neighborhood in the suburbs of Beirut on September 27.

Secretary General of Hezbollah of Lebanon Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Nilforoushan were among those martyred in the attack.

