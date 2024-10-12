Iran parliament speaker ends Beirut visit, departs for Geneva

Qalibaf left for the Swiss city on Saturday evening from the Lebanese capital Beirut where he had arrived earlier in the day.

Before departing for Geneva, he met with representatives of political parties affiliated to Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah.

The Iranian speaker also held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Qalibaf conveyed a message of support from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and said that he will also raise the issue of Gaza and Lebanon at the IPU assembly slated for October 13-17.

The top Iranian parliamentarian piloted his flight to Beirut amid the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

Qalibaf is the second Iranian official to visit Lebanon since Israel started its intense airstrikes on the Arab country late last month. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Lebanon on October 4 for talks with top officials there.

