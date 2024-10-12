Iranian parliament speaker pilots flight to Beirut amid Israeli attacks

Qalibaf arrived in Beirut on Saturday morning at the invitation of his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri.

Upon arrival at the city’s airport, he told reporters that he would meet Lebanese officials to convey a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader as well as officials and people that the Islamic Republic stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people, government, and resistance.

Qalibaf is the second Iranian official to visit Lebanon since Israel started its intense airstrikes on the Arab country late last month. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Lebanon on October 4 for talks with top officials there.

Later on Saturday, the Iranian speaker will leave Beirut for Geneva, Switzerland, where he is scheduled to attend the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place on October 13-17.

At the IPU meeting, Qalibaf said he will speak about the Israeli regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza and Lebanon and will elaborate on activities of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups in defending their countries.

