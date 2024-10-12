Oct 12, 2024, 5:59 PM
Qalibaf voices Iran’s readiness to help war-stricken Lebanon through air corridor

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has voiced Iran’s readiness to dispatch aid to the war-torn Lebanon.

Speaking in a press conference and after a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut on Saturday, the Iranian parliament speaker said that the Iranian government and nation are ready to help the displaced and war-stricken people in Lebanon by widespread dispatch of supplies through an air corridor.

Qalibaf, who arrived in the Lebanese capital earlier in the day, has also had a meeting with the country’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

He said that he has conveyed the message of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the people of Lebanon.

Qalibaf is scheduled to leave Beirut for Geneva to attend an Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting where he said he will convey the message of oppression of the Lebanese people.

