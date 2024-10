In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah said that the resistance groups targeted a gathering of Zionist forces in Balida at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Hezbollah also announced another missile strike at the occupied area of Tabria at 10:30.

It added that its forces have also hit another gathering of Zionist forces in Matla later in the day.

Zionist media have also announced a barrage of 35 missiles in Galilee and Haifa.

9341**2050