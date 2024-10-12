Iran supports decision of Lebanese gov't and resistance: Parliament speaker

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranians are ready to provide good and accurate aid through the air corridor to Beirut under the supervision of the Lebanese government," Qalibaf said.

"In the field of political issues, the Islamic Republic of Iran will support any decision made by the people and government of Lebanon and the resistance," the Iranian parliament speaker added.

He further said that "I was going to participate in the IPU (Inter-Parliamentary Union) meeting in Geneva, but before that I came to Beirut to convey the message of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and the dear people of Iran to the dear people of Lebanon and to say that we are always and especially in difficult days like today we are you".

