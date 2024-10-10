BRICS capable of countering US unilateralism: Iranian official

Khodaian enumerated the capabilities of the BRICS group in a conversation with IRNA's reporter in Moscow on Thursday ahead of the first meeting of the ombudsmen of the BRICS member states.

To deal with unilateral policies BRICS members need to have interaction in various economic, political, cultural, social and ombudsman domains, he said

Referring to Iran’s officially joining the group, the Iranian official reminded that the BRICS includes countries that account for a large part of the world's population and have a special influence in the world.

Khodaian expressed hope that the meeting of ombudsmen of the BRICS will be accompanied by an exchange of views on key issues by the representatives of the group’s members.

The group of emerging economies was founded in 2006, on the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York by Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name of the "BRIC". South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS".

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

