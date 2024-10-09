Iran, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Riyadh amid regional tensions

The meeting took place on Wednesday as part of Araghchi’s visit to the Saudi capital.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghei Hamaneh said in a post on X that Araghchi was going to travel to Riyadh in line with Iran’s diplomatic negotiations with other regional countries to help put an end to the Zionist genocide and aggression in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

He stressed that Iran is determined to strengthen its ties with neighboring countries so as to ensure stability, security, and more increased economic cooperation across the region which he said will benefit all the regional nations.

Upon arrival in Riyadh, Araghchi said that talks over the ongoing regional developments are the main goal of his visit to the kingdom.

He expressed hope that these talks could bring about better conditions for Palestine and Lebanon and help improve regional peace.

Noting that Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia are growing on the right track, the foreign minister said that he will discuss bilateral issues in a separate visit to the country.

