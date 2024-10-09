Iran FM Araghchi departs for Saudi Arabia

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Riyadh with the official welcome of the Saudi authorities.

Araghchi has embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia went to Riyadh for diplomatic consultations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Beqaei Hamaneh in a message on his X account had announced that Foreign Minister Araghchi would visit Saudi Arabia within the framework of diplomatic consultations and coordination of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the countries of the region to stop Israel's genocide and attacks and reducing the pain of "our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon".

"Genocide and aggression must be stopped," he added.

Baqaei Hamaneh pointed out that Iran is determined to strengthen relations with its neighbors to ensure stability and security and develop economic cooperation in a way that serves all the people of the region.

