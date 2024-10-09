US not seeking war with Iran: Pentagon

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report, Sabrina Singh, in a presser at the Pentagon said that the United States continues to consult with the Zionist regime regarding its response to Iran's missile operation but refused to comment on the details of Tel Aviv's plans.

American and Israeli officials are in constant touch with each other, and continue to consult with the Israelis to find out what their response will be, she said, adding that she does not want to speak based on speculation.

However, Singh once again reiterated her country's support for the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon and said: “The United States supports Israel's right to defend itself against threats”.

Since Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps launched a missile operation dubbed “Wadeh Sadeq II or True Promise II” against the targets of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine, US officials, including President Joe Biden have been giving conflicting statements.

The operation was carried out with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council in response to the Zionist regime’s crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, including the assassination of resistance commanders and Iranian generals.

The Zionist regime was horrified by the intelligence and operational dominance of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has threatened Iran with retaliation.

Iran has, time and again, said that it doesn’t seek war but has warned of a harsher response if the Zionist regime makes another mistake and attack Iran and its interest in the region.

4399