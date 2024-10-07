Oct 7, 2024, 7:21 PM
Pezeshkian highlights plight of Children in Gaza on National Children’s Day

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has highlighted the plight of children in Gaza in a message issued on the occasion of Iran’s National Children’s Day.

In the message posted on his X platform account on Monday, Pezeshkian said that the world should be a safe place for children, adding that the children have the right to live happily and in peace despite wars and chaos in the current world. 

“The genocide of thousands of innocent children in Gaza has made this year’s Children’s Day a bitter occasion for the people,” said the president in the message which was posted in Farsi. 

Estimates suggest that more than 11,000 children have been killed in Gaza in a year of Israeli war on the Palestinian territory.

