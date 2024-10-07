Iran won’t fall into Israeli trap to expand conflict: Envoy to Italy

In an interview with Casa del Sole, the ambassador said that while Tehran reserves the right to respond to the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression, it will not fall into the trap of its incendiary policies aimed at expanding conflict in the region.

Sabouri emphasized that, as declared by Iran’s political and military leaders, the nation’s response to any further act of aggression by Israel will be decisive, measured, and timely.

The ambassador criticized the silence of Western countries regarding the Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

"If they claim to advocate human rights, why do they allow this regime to continue its genocide and the killing of children, in addition to its deliberate and targeted attacks on civilian sites such as schools, hospitals, and international premises?” he asked.

Sabouri noted that the West has not only failed to reassess its policy of silence and complicity in the face of Israeli crimes in Gaza, but it has come out in support of the regime’s new wave of aggression against Lebanon.

