‘UNSC inaction against Zionist regime to cause serious consequences for int’l peace, security’

In a statement on Monday, Baghaei strongly condemned the Zionist regime's military aggression against Syria.

He called for serious action at the regional and international levels to stop the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression and hold Israel accountable.

Referring to the Israeli regime's ongoing genocidal crimes in Gaza, the large-scale attacks on Lebanon, and repeated military aggression against Syria, he stated that the continuation of this situation and the UN Security Council's failure to act against the warmongering of the Zionist regime have seriously disrupted peace and stability in the region and will have significant consequences for international peace and security.

Baghaei considered the Zionist regime's ongoing aggression against Islamic and Arab countries as a sign of the regime’s inherent bellicosity and expansionism.

He stressed that the US and other Western supporters of the regime are responsible for the Zionist regime's international crimes and actions that contravene international laws.

