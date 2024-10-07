Iraqi resistance launches fresh drone attack on the occupied territories, marks al-Aqsa Storm operation

Iraq's Islamic Resistance Movement issued a statement on Monday, concurrent with the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa storm operation.

The Iraqi resistance announced that "an attack was launched this morning" in order to confront the invaders, support the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and respond to the crimes of the Zionist regime against civilians, including women and children, as well as the elderly.

"We carried out a drone against a military target in the occupied territories," it added.

The Islamic resistance of Iraq emphasized that it will continue its attacks against the occupying mercenaries.

