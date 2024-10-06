Oct 6, 2024, 4:10 PM
Supreme Leader awards Medal of Conquer to General Hajizadeh for victorious performance in True Promise operation

Tehran, IRNA - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei awarded Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force with the 'Medal of Conquer'.

During a ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Armed Forces, awarded the 'Medal of Conquer' (Fath Medal) to General Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The awarding of this medal was done because of the brilliant operation "True Promise".

The Medal of Conquer has been chosen as a symbol of the victorious operations of the fighters of Islam and the winners of these operations.

The medal consists of three palm leaves and the dome of Khorramshahr Grand Mosque and the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

