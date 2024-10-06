Iran to build wall at western border within 3 years: General

Brigadier Mohammad Aref Sepehri said in a press conference in Sanandaj on Sunday that 2.3 trillion rials worth of smuggled goods had been discovered in the form of 27,000 patrols and ambushes.

He noted that 203 vehicles had been confiscated and 1,249 criminals had been arrested during this period.

The discovered items included gold and foreign currency, non-standard health and cosmetic products, and medicine, he added.

He stressed that the Kordestan border is one of the safest borders in Iran.

