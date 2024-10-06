Azerbaijan under pressure to annul military deal with US

According to IRNA, quoted by Trend News Agency, these legislators mad their demands on Saturday in a letter addressed to the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The lawmakers’ demands followed the October 3 letter by a number of senators and members of the US House of Representatives to Secretary of State Antony Blinken accusing Azerbaijan of racial discrimination and coating defamation in support of Armenia.

America has always ignored the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenians and has never condemned their actions, the Azeri legislators in the letter said, adding that the United States has set the stage for a new conflict in the region by accusing Baku of "military aggression" and "ethnic cleansing".

The lawmakers contend that the letter of US Congressmen to Blinken shows that Washington is not interested in maintaining stable bilateral relations with Baku.

They suggested Bayramov revise agreement with the United States and stop joint projects with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the activities of this organization in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

