Iran strongly condemns US-UK aggression against Yemen

The repeated military aggression by the US and Britain against Yemen are a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international law, Baghaei said in a statement on Saturday, urging the international community to take note of such violation and hold Washington and London accountable for their illegitimate and illegal actions.

The statement came hours after American and British warplanes and warships targeted parts of Sana'a, Hudaydah and other areas of Yemen, in a latest escalation of violence by the two foreign powers that have maintained their illegal presence in the West Asia region on the behest of some monarchical Arab regimes.

The attacks on Yemen were also launched despite international efforts and calls for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza continue.

In his statement, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson also called the continuation of occupation, war-mongering and expansionism of the Zionist regime main reasons behind regional insecurity and instability in the region.

“There is need to stop the deadly aggression of the occupying regime against Lebanon and the genocide in Gaza as a requirement for restoring peace and stability in the region” he said.

The actions of the people of Yemen and other regional Islamic nations are in response to Israeli crimes in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, Baghaei clarified, calling them natural reaction to the killing of their Palestinian and Lebanese brothers and sisters.

The spokesman underlined that the illegal use of force by the US and its allies against the Yemeni nation will have no effect on their determination to defend the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

