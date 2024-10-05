Conflicts continue on Lebanon’s borders

Hezbollah announced that its fighters countered Zionist enemies attempting to enter Adaisseh municipality campus, according to an IRNA Saturday report.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it had also targeted Zionist gatherings in Kfar Yuval and military forces in Kfar Giladi with missiles. Israeli bombardment of the Lebanon-Syria border crossing was reported.

Since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023, resistance groups in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen have conducted anti-Israel operations in support of the Palestinian people and in order to reduce pressure on the Resistance in Gaza.

Israel began massive attacks on southern Lebanon on September 23, 2024, which continue.

Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of its secretary general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on September 28. The Lebanese health ministry reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries due to Israeli aggressions. The national news agency of Lebanon reported 12 major Israeli attacks on Dahiyeh on Saturday.

