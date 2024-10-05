Oct 5, 2024, 9:01 AM
Intense clashes break out in northern occupied lands

Intense clashes break out in northern occupied lands

Tehran, IRNA – Intense clashes have been reported between the fighters of the Islamic resistance and the occupying forces in northern occupied Palestine.

The Redwan Force, special fighters of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, in an unexpected action entered the Qiryat Shemona Zionist settlement and fought the regime forces, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported late on Friday.

A number of Zionist military forces were captured, and some others were killed or wounded, the media outlets report.

Israel’s Channel 12 has announced a major attack by Hezbollah against the Galilee area in the north of occupied Palestine.

The Hezbollah attack has shocked the Israeli army, the channel says.

Earlier, the Zionist media had reported the occurrence of a tough security incident in northern occupied Palestine.

The exchange of fire still continues, and the helicopters of the Israeli regime transported the wounded to the Haifa hospital.

After Israel killed the Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah a week ago, the conflict between the Zionist regime and the resistance fighters has escalated.

