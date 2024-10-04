25 Zionist soldiers killed, injured in drone attack of Iraqi Islamic resistance

According to the Palestinian media "U News", "Daniel Hagari", the spokesman of the Zionist army, announced that two soldiers of the 13th Golan Brigade were killed by the explosion of a drone fired from Iraq.

The spokesman of the Zionist regime army added that the explosion of the mentioned drone also injured 23 other soldiers.

A few hours ago, the Iraqi Islamic resistance network announced in a statement that it had attacked three targets in occupied Palestine in three separate operations.

Also on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq also reported targeting a point in the south of the occupied territories by an advanced drone for the first time.

According to IRNA, the Iraqi resistance had targeted sensitive and important targets in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine over the past week and months.

This group had previously warned the Zionists in previous operations that if the Zionist regime continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it will intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.

2050