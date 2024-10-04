Iran dismisses US baseless anti-Iran allegations

In a statement on Friday morning, Baghaei rejected the unfounded allegations made in an annual US threat assessment that claimed Tehran was using artificial intelligence to spread fake or divisive information in an attempt to influence the upcoming US presidential election.

Describing such accusations against Iran as cliché and unfounded, he suggested that they are driven by political motives with domestic political implications.

He further pointed out that the US government, known for its history of illegal interference in other countries' internal affairs, is not in a position to make such allegations against other countries.

3266**2050