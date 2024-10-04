Paying ransom to Zionist regime leads to more bullying by them: Iran

"The ambassador of the Zionist regime shamelessly tore up the UN charter, and now the foreign minister of this regime, after Netanyahu misused the podium of the UN General Assembly last week to silence the whole world by threatening more killing and destruction and brands the UN Secretary General persona non grata in order to force him to be more silent!," he said.

"Isn't all this warning enough to take collective action to curb this demon?," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman asked.

