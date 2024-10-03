Iran warns Israel’s backers: Sit this one out

Asked on Thursday about Iran’s response to another mischievous act by Israel, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations made clear that Iran will definitely respond to any act of aggression.

However, it hastened to add that if a country helps the aggressor, that country will be considered “an accomplice” in the crime and therefore “a legitimate target”.

“Our advice is that [Israel’s supporters] do not get involved in the conflict between the Israeli regime and Iran and stay out of this battle,” he asserted.

On Tuesday evening, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that the Islamic Republic will definitely give a stronger response to Israel if the regime responds to Iran’s retaliatory operation.

