Iran eyeing strong region through regional cooperation: FM Araghchi

Araghchi made the remarks during a meeting between foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states and Iran in Doha on Thursday.

He welcomed the holding of the meeting and underscored that the Islamic Republic pays constant attention to its neighbors and the development of regional cooperation.

The foreign minister said the development and progress of the region hinges on its stability and security, expressing hopes that the security and development of the region would be ensured with the cooperation and synergy of the countries of the region.

During the meeting, hosted by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the foreign minister reviewed the latest developments in the region.

They also stressed the need to continue bilateral and multilateral talks in order to strengthen bilateral relations and find ways of cooperation for the growth and prosperity of the region.

