Oct 3, 2024, 3:27 AM
Report: Funeral for Martyr Nasrallah will be held on Friday

Tehran- IRNA- The funeral prayers and burial for Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah will be held on Friday, according to an Iraqi media report.

Sabrin News published a report quoting an unnamed special source in the early hours of Thursday that the burial ceremony of the slain Hezbollah chief will be held on Friday.

This media did not specify details about the time of funeral and place of the burial of Martyr Nasrallah who was assassinated in a targeted Israeli airstrike on residential areas in the suburbs of Beirut, last Friday.

According to IRNA, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the support of the United States, issued an order from the UN headquarters in New York to assassinate the Hezbollah chief.

Following the order, the regime’s warplanes dropped 2,000 pounds of American supplied rock-crushing bombs on densely populated area of Beirut, assassinating Nasrallah along with scores more civilians there.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred at the age of 64 and after serving the Hezbollah Resistance Movement as its Secretary General for 32 years.

