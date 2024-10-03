'Missile op legitimate response to Zionist regime'

Soltani, in an exclusive interview with Venezuela's official news agency, stated that Iran's response to the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime was within the framework of the United Nations Charter and international laws.

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report, Soltani also lamented the ineffectiveness of international organizations and their inability to the Zionist regime for its ongoing crimes and bloodshed in West Asia.

Emphasizing that Iran has always been committed to regional peace and security, the ambassador said that the Islamic Republic will continue to defend its soil against foreign threats, especially in the event of possible ground or air offensive by the Zionist military and its backers in the future.

Earlier, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, in a statement, justified the missile operation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying it was carried out based on the right of self-defense stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter

“Iran's missile operation was in response to Israeli crimes”, the top Venezuelan diplomat said, adding that the action was retaliation for threats and crimes of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Palestine, Lebanon and the people of Iran.

Gil further urged the international community to re-establish the rule of law and stop the genocide against the Palestinian and Lebanese people by confronting the unbridled actions of Israel and its main backer, the United States, which also pose serious risks to international peace and stability.

