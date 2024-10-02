UN chief: High time for Gaza truce, cessation of hostilities in Lebanon

Guterres made the comments on Wednesday in New York, addressing a UN Security Council meeting dubbed “The Situation in the Middle East”, which was held amid Israel’s intensifying aggression against Lebanon and the regime’s continued attacks on Gaza.

"The raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno. Exactly one week ago, I briefed the Security Council about the alarming situation in Lebanon. Since then, things have gone from bad to much, much worse. As I told the Council last week, the Blue Line has seen tensions for years. But since October, exchanges of fire have expanded in scope, depth, and intensity", he said.

"In the few short days since then, we have seen a dramatic escalation, so dramatic that I wonder what remains of the framework this Council established with resolution 1701", the UN chief further said, referring to Israel's "relentless airstrikes across Lebanon, including Beirut" and the regime's refusal to accept a temporary ceasefire proposed by the US and France, which would have allowed for the restart of negotiations.

"Israel refused that proposal and stepped up its strikes, including bombing the Hezbollah headquarters where its leader was killed."

Hezbollah has continued rocket and missile attacks on Israel, he said, adding that the Israeli regime on Tuesday conducted what it stated were “limited incursions” into southern Lebanon.

"Civilians are paying a terrible price, which I utterly condemn. Since last October, more than 1,700 people have been killed in Lebanon, including over 100 children and 194 women. Over 346,000 people are confirmed to have been displaced from their homes. Government estimates put this number as high as one million. Another 128,000 people, both Syrian and Lebanese, have crossed into Syria", Guterres said, asking the international community to help the UN provide urgent humanitarian aid in Lebanon.

"It is absolutely essential to avoid an all-out war in Lebanon which would have profound and devastating consequences."

"Since last October, Israel has conducted in Gaza the most deadly and destructive military campaign in my years as Secretary-General", the UN chief further said, adding that the suffering endured by the Palestinian people in Gaza "is beyond imagination."

"It is high time for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza...It is high time for a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, real action towards full implementation of Security Council resolutions 1559 and 1701, paving the way for diplomatic efforts for sustainable peace", Guterres stressed.

